All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6123 Heathstone Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6123 Heathstone Lane
Last updated March 24 2020 at 11:47 PM

6123 Heathstone Lane

6123 Heathstone Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Sharon Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6123 Heathstone Lane, Charlotte, NC 28210
Sharon Woods

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Spacious one bedroom condo in Heathstead community at South Park. Landscape is professionally maintained throughout the community. Heathstead offers a clubhouse, community pool, and recreation area. Centrally located between South Park, Quail Corners, and Old Towne Village. Plenty of shops and retaurants near by. New laminate wood flooring at entry and kitchen. Carpet flooring throughout. Stainless steel appliances which includes a new range. Oversized bedroom with double closet. Freshly painted, agreeable grey color throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6123 Heathstone Lane have any available units?
6123 Heathstone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6123 Heathstone Lane have?
Some of 6123 Heathstone Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6123 Heathstone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6123 Heathstone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6123 Heathstone Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6123 Heathstone Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6123 Heathstone Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6123 Heathstone Lane offers parking.
Does 6123 Heathstone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6123 Heathstone Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6123 Heathstone Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6123 Heathstone Lane has a pool.
Does 6123 Heathstone Lane have accessible units?
No, 6123 Heathstone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6123 Heathstone Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6123 Heathstone Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Pavilion at UC
10425 Wheatside Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
Village at Commonwealth
1308 Lorna St
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
525 East Apartments
525 East Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
District South
12600 District S Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte