6123 Heathstone Lane

Spacious one bedroom condo in Heathstead community at South Park. Landscape is professionally maintained throughout the community. Heathstead offers a clubhouse, community pool, and recreation area. Centrally located between South Park, Quail Corners, and Old Towne Village. Plenty of shops and retaurants near by. New laminate wood flooring at entry and kitchen. Carpet flooring throughout. Stainless steel appliances which includes a new range. Oversized bedroom with double closet. Freshly painted, agreeable grey color throughout.