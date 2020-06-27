611 Bourton House Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous well appointed full brick home in Gardens of Wendover!

Built in KitchenAid appliances, 10' ceilings. Antique Glaze kitchen cabinetry, granite, gas cooktop and wall oven. Granite in kitchen with center island. Fireplace and coffered ceilings in living room.

Covered patio off kitchen. Large master with sitting area and balcony.

Each bedroom has private bath and walk-in closets

10 minute or less drive to Uptown, South Park, Plaza Midwood, and Dilworth!

No thru street traffic

Outdoor lawn maintenance and water included in rent.

Maintenance free exterior

Pest Control included

Avail NOW!!!!

Home has whole home water softener system and optional reverse osmosis drinking water system for $150 extra a month

APP FEES ARE $50 PER PERSON NON REFUNDABLE

ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN

MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME

NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES

MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,700, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.