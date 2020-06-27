All apartments in Charlotte
611 Bourton House Drive
Last updated September 11 2019 at 1:34 AM

611 Bourton House Drive

611 Bourton House Drive · No Longer Available
Location

611 Bourton House Drive, Charlotte, NC 28211
Wendover - Sedgewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous well appointed full brick home in Gardens of Wendover!
Built in KitchenAid appliances, 10' ceilings. Antique Glaze kitchen cabinetry, granite, gas cooktop and wall oven. Granite in kitchen with center island. Fireplace and coffered ceilings in living room.
Covered patio off kitchen. Large master with sitting area and balcony.
Each bedroom has private bath and walk-in closets
10 minute or less drive to Uptown, South Park, Plaza Midwood, and Dilworth!
No thru street traffic
Outdoor lawn maintenance and water included in rent.
Maintenance free exterior
Pest Control included
Avail NOW!!!!
Home has whole home water softener system and optional reverse osmosis drinking water system for $150 extra a month
APP FEES ARE $50 PER PERSON NON REFUNDABLE
ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN
MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME
NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES
MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,700, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 Bourton House Drive have any available units?
611 Bourton House Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 611 Bourton House Drive have?
Some of 611 Bourton House Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 Bourton House Drive currently offering any rent specials?
611 Bourton House Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 Bourton House Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 611 Bourton House Drive is pet friendly.
Does 611 Bourton House Drive offer parking?
No, 611 Bourton House Drive does not offer parking.
Does 611 Bourton House Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 Bourton House Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 Bourton House Drive have a pool?
No, 611 Bourton House Drive does not have a pool.
Does 611 Bourton House Drive have accessible units?
No, 611 Bourton House Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 611 Bourton House Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 Bourton House Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
