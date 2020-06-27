611 Bourton House Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous well appointed full brick home in Gardens of Wendover!
Built in KitchenAid appliances, 10' ceilings. Antique Glaze kitchen cabinetry, granite, gas cooktop and wall oven. Granite in kitchen with center island. Fireplace and coffered ceilings in living room.
Covered patio off kitchen. Large master with sitting area and balcony.
Each bedroom has private bath and walk-in closets
10 minute or less drive to Uptown, South Park, Plaza Midwood, and Dilworth!
No thru street traffic
Outdoor lawn maintenance and water included in rent.
Maintenance free exterior
Pest Control included
Avail NOW!!!!
Home has whole home water softener system and optional reverse osmosis drinking water system for $150 extra a month
APP FEES ARE $50 PER PERSON NON REFUNDABLE
ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN
MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME
NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES
MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,700, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.