Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Two-story home fresh and clean with neutral colors. Carpet is going to be replaced. Tenants will love this home from the moment they enter the two story foyer. Home sits close to the end of a cul-de-sac. Almost no drive by traffic.



Directions: West on WT Harris,L on Mallard Creek Rd, R-Baucom Rd, L-Harrington Woods, L-Arklow Rd, R-Saddle Trail, R-Lowen Rd, L-Briggs



(RLNE4340545)