6028 Misty Way Lane
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:22 AM

6028 Misty Way Lane

6028 Misty Way Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6028 Misty Way Lane, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 9/1/19. Updated Ranch home in East Charlotte! Bright, open floor plan with vaulted ceiling and NO popcorn! Updated Kitchen with newer white cabinets and appliances. Both bathrooms updated with tile floor, new vanities, toilets and fixtures. Private, partially fenced backyard with new patio. New roof 2013, new windows 2012. Great location, just 5 minutes from shopping and amenities, and 15 minutes to Uptown, Noda, Music Factory, University Area! Move in READY! Contact Greg Walter at 704-685-5996

nimum Requirements:
- No Past Eviction History
- Credit score above 600 or qualified cosigner
- Gross monthly income 2.5x month rent or considerable savings
- Must have 1 months rent and security deposit available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6028 Misty Way Lane have any available units?
6028 Misty Way Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6028 Misty Way Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6028 Misty Way Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6028 Misty Way Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6028 Misty Way Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6028 Misty Way Lane offer parking?
No, 6028 Misty Way Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6028 Misty Way Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6028 Misty Way Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6028 Misty Way Lane have a pool?
No, 6028 Misty Way Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6028 Misty Way Lane have accessible units?
No, 6028 Misty Way Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6028 Misty Way Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6028 Misty Way Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6028 Misty Way Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6028 Misty Way Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
