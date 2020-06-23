6028 Misty Way Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Available 9/1/19. Updated Ranch home in East Charlotte! Bright, open floor plan with vaulted ceiling and NO popcorn! Updated Kitchen with newer white cabinets and appliances. Both bathrooms updated with tile floor, new vanities, toilets and fixtures. Private, partially fenced backyard with new patio. New roof 2013, new windows 2012. Great location, just 5 minutes from shopping and amenities, and 15 minutes to Uptown, Noda, Music Factory, University Area! Move in READY! Contact Greg Walter at 704-685-5996



nimum Requirements:

- No Past Eviction History

- Credit score above 600 or qualified cosigner

- Gross monthly income 2.5x month rent or considerable savings

- Must have 1 months rent and security deposit available