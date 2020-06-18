All apartments in Charlotte
6016-C Gray Gate Ln
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

6016-C Gray Gate Ln

6016 Gray Gate Ln · (704) 556-7878
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6016 Gray Gate Ln, Charlotte, NC 28210
Quail Hollow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6016-C Gray Gate Ln · Avail. Jul 1

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 914 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
6016-C Gray Gate Ln Available 07/01/20 6016 Gray Gate Lane Apt C, Charlotte NC 28210 - Available 7.1.20. This well maintained 2 Bedroom 1 bath, end unit condo is in the prestigious South Park neighborhood of Bennington Woods (great access to I-77, I-85, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, etc). The exterior of this home features a utility room on the private balcony overlooking woods. Inside you will find a carpeted Living Room/Dining Room with wood burning fireplace and ceiling fan, a tile floor Kitchen with appliances (Range/Oven, side by side Refrigerator and Dishwasher). The carpeted Master bedroom comes with ceiling fan and walk-in closet. The laundry area is in the bathroom and comes with Washer/Dryer furnished! Additional features include, central air condition/gas heat, Community swimming pool and tennis courts. Built in 1985, this home features approx. 914 sq. ft. of heated space. Pets Negotiable (NO large dogs-No cats)/No Smokers.
Directions: From Uptown, Park Rd R) Archdale L) Old Reid -- turn R) at sign 4922-6038 then L) - unit across from Mail boxes, sign for 6016 is out front.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4020934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6016-C Gray Gate Ln have any available units?
6016-C Gray Gate Ln has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6016-C Gray Gate Ln have?
Some of 6016-C Gray Gate Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6016-C Gray Gate Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6016-C Gray Gate Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6016-C Gray Gate Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6016-C Gray Gate Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6016-C Gray Gate Ln offer parking?
No, 6016-C Gray Gate Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6016-C Gray Gate Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6016-C Gray Gate Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6016-C Gray Gate Ln have a pool?
Yes, 6016-C Gray Gate Ln has a pool.
Does 6016-C Gray Gate Ln have accessible units?
No, 6016-C Gray Gate Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6016-C Gray Gate Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6016-C Gray Gate Ln has units with dishwashers.
