Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly pool tennis court

6016-C Gray Gate Ln Available 07/01/20 6016 Gray Gate Lane Apt C, Charlotte NC 28210 - Available 7.1.20. This well maintained 2 Bedroom 1 bath, end unit condo is in the prestigious South Park neighborhood of Bennington Woods (great access to I-77, I-85, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, etc). The exterior of this home features a utility room on the private balcony overlooking woods. Inside you will find a carpeted Living Room/Dining Room with wood burning fireplace and ceiling fan, a tile floor Kitchen with appliances (Range/Oven, side by side Refrigerator and Dishwasher). The carpeted Master bedroom comes with ceiling fan and walk-in closet. The laundry area is in the bathroom and comes with Washer/Dryer furnished! Additional features include, central air condition/gas heat, Community swimming pool and tennis courts. Built in 1985, this home features approx. 914 sq. ft. of heated space. Pets Negotiable (NO large dogs-No cats)/No Smokers.

Directions: From Uptown, Park Rd R) Archdale L) Old Reid -- turn R) at sign 4922-6038 then L) - unit across from Mail boxes, sign for 6016 is out front.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4020934)