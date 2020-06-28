All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 600 Walnut Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
600 Walnut Avenue
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:59 AM

600 Walnut Avenue

600 Walnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Wesley Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

600 Walnut Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Wesley Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Condo in Wesley Heights - Great location and minutes from downtown and everything. This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom main level Condo in Wesley Heights has great hardwood floors and plenty of living space. Nice size living room with french doors and separate dining room. Kitchen offers granite countertops, updated cabinets, tile floors, garbage disposal, refrigerator, dishwasher, smooth top range and stackable washer/dryer. Nice bedroom and bathroom located at the back of the condo. The unit offers a large screened in front porch. Easy access to 277, 85 and 77.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5153790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Walnut Avenue have any available units?
600 Walnut Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 Walnut Avenue have?
Some of 600 Walnut Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Walnut Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
600 Walnut Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Walnut Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 600 Walnut Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 600 Walnut Avenue offer parking?
No, 600 Walnut Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 600 Walnut Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 Walnut Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Walnut Avenue have a pool?
No, 600 Walnut Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 600 Walnut Avenue have accessible units?
No, 600 Walnut Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Walnut Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 Walnut Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Residences at Brookline
8816 Aspinwall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209
Ashton South End
125 W Tremont Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte