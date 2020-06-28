600 Walnut Avenue

Amenities

Condo in Wesley Heights - Great location and minutes from downtown and everything. This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom main level Condo in Wesley Heights has great hardwood floors and plenty of living space. Nice size living room with french doors and separate dining room. Kitchen offers granite countertops, updated cabinets, tile floors, garbage disposal, refrigerator, dishwasher, smooth top range and stackable washer/dryer. Nice bedroom and bathroom located at the back of the condo. The unit offers a large screened in front porch. Easy access to 277, 85 and 77.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5153790)