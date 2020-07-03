All apartments in Charlotte
600 Franklin Avenue
600 Franklin Avenue

Location

600 Franklin Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Tryon Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
2 Bedroom in Graham Heights - Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house located in Graham Heights. This home has hardwood flooring throughout, with tile in the kitchen and bathroom. Newly revamped kitchen with granite counter tops and nice white cabinetry that offers tons of storage space. Kitchen is also equipped with appliances such as a refrigerator and range. Bathroom has a new tile back splash around the bathtub. Lots of natural light in the home! Screened side porch, great for relaxing or entertaining! Nice sized backyard, a must see!! Located near Fourth Ward Park and Johnson C. Smith University. Surrounded by many coffee shops and restaurants!

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3000426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Franklin Avenue have any available units?
600 Franklin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 Franklin Avenue have?
Some of 600 Franklin Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Franklin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
600 Franklin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Franklin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 600 Franklin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 600 Franklin Avenue offer parking?
No, 600 Franklin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 600 Franklin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Franklin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Franklin Avenue have a pool?
No, 600 Franklin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 600 Franklin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 600 Franklin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Franklin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 Franklin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

