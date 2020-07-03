600 Franklin Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated coffee bar

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar

2 Bedroom in Graham Heights - Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house located in Graham Heights. This home has hardwood flooring throughout, with tile in the kitchen and bathroom. Newly revamped kitchen with granite counter tops and nice white cabinetry that offers tons of storage space. Kitchen is also equipped with appliances such as a refrigerator and range. Bathroom has a new tile back splash around the bathtub. Lots of natural light in the home! Screened side porch, great for relaxing or entertaining! Nice sized backyard, a must see!! Located near Fourth Ward Park and Johnson C. Smith University. Surrounded by many coffee shops and restaurants!



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



No Pets Allowed



