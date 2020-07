Amenities

Fully-Updated South Park Condo - This beautifully updated 2nd floor unit is move-in ready. Less than 2 miles from South Park Mall, Whole Foods, and countless restaurants and other popular activities. 2 spacious bedrooms and en-suite master bath. Fresh paint throughout, updated kitchen with tons of cabinet space. Washer/dryer can be added for $50 mo. Water included. Community pool and clubhouse.



Visit www.myhomeleasing.com to apply.



Application Fee: $75 Per Adult



(RLNE5424128)