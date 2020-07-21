All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:20 AM

5925 Quail Hollow Road

5925 Quail Hollow Road · No Longer Available
Location

5925 Quail Hollow Road, Charlotte, NC 28210
Sharon Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Located across from the Harris YMCA, this condo is the perfect condo for anyone looking for a renatl in the Southpark area. Unit features a spacious living area and 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The home has low maintenance Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout and 9 ft ceilings.

Master has adjacent bathroom. There is a private balcony with a adjacent storage room. Close proximity to all that Southpark area offers... Shopping, Dining, Entertainment.

Washer/Dryer to remain.

No Pets, Home is not CHA eligible. Non-Refundable $25 Application Fee per applicant/cosignor.

Apply today at https://tsm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5925 Quail Hollow Road have any available units?
5925 Quail Hollow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5925 Quail Hollow Road have?
Some of 5925 Quail Hollow Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5925 Quail Hollow Road currently offering any rent specials?
5925 Quail Hollow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5925 Quail Hollow Road pet-friendly?
No, 5925 Quail Hollow Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5925 Quail Hollow Road offer parking?
No, 5925 Quail Hollow Road does not offer parking.
Does 5925 Quail Hollow Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5925 Quail Hollow Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5925 Quail Hollow Road have a pool?
No, 5925 Quail Hollow Road does not have a pool.
Does 5925 Quail Hollow Road have accessible units?
No, 5925 Quail Hollow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5925 Quail Hollow Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5925 Quail Hollow Road has units with dishwashers.
