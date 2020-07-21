5925 Quail Hollow Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan range oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Located across from the Harris YMCA, this condo is the perfect condo for anyone looking for a renatl in the Southpark area. Unit features a spacious living area and 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The home has low maintenance Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout and 9 ft ceilings.



Master has adjacent bathroom. There is a private balcony with a adjacent storage room. Close proximity to all that Southpark area offers... Shopping, Dining, Entertainment.



Washer/Dryer to remain.



No Pets, Home is not CHA eligible. Non-Refundable $25 Application Fee per applicant/cosignor.



Apply today at https://tsm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp