5922 Graygate Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

SHOWINGS START 07/21/2019. Great location for this 1 bedroom condo near SouthPark Mall! Easy access to light rail, Uptown, shopping restaurants, I-77 and I-485. Greenway behind unit. Wood floors in family room, kitchen, dining area and computer niche. Tile floors in huge bathroom along with large double vanity sinks. Washer, dryer and refrigerator provided. Very wooded secluded common areas. Community features pool and clubhouse. New HVAC being installed last week of July! Immediate occupancy available right after!