Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5922 Graygate Lane
Last updated July 31 2019 at 3:11 AM

5922 Graygate Lane

5922 Gray Gate Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5922 Gray Gate Ln, Charlotte, NC 28210
Quail Hollow

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
SHOWINGS START 07/21/2019. Great location for this 1 bedroom condo near SouthPark Mall! Easy access to light rail, Uptown, shopping restaurants, I-77 and I-485. Greenway behind unit. Wood floors in family room, kitchen, dining area and computer niche. Tile floors in huge bathroom along with large double vanity sinks. Washer, dryer and refrigerator provided. Very wooded secluded common areas. Community features pool and clubhouse. New HVAC being installed last week of July! Immediate occupancy available right after!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5922 Graygate Lane have any available units?
5922 Graygate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5922 Graygate Lane have?
Some of 5922 Graygate Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5922 Graygate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5922 Graygate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5922 Graygate Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5922 Graygate Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5922 Graygate Lane offer parking?
No, 5922 Graygate Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5922 Graygate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5922 Graygate Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5922 Graygate Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5922 Graygate Lane has a pool.
Does 5922 Graygate Lane have accessible units?
No, 5922 Graygate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5922 Graygate Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5922 Graygate Lane has units with dishwashers.
