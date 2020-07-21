5904 Glassport Lane

Amenities
Executive South Park Townhome. Pristine and beautifully appointed. Master and 2 bedrooms upstairs, 2 full baths upstairs, 1/2 bath/powder on the main. Spacious 2-car garage with parking in front. Huge open great room, Hardwoods down. Dedicated computer niche. Big kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances & breakfast area. Master suite with tray ceiling and massive walk in closet and tile shower. Gated community with pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Perfectly located between uptown and Ballantyne. 5 mins to South Park. Washer and dryer included.