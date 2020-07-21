All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
5904 Glassport Lane
Last updated August 15 2019 at 3:59 AM

5904 Glassport Lane

5904 Glassport Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5904 Glassport Lane, Charlotte, NC 28210
Starmount

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Executive South Park Townhome. Pristine and beautifully appointed. Master and 2 bedrooms upstairs, 2 full baths upstairs, 1/2 bath/powder on the main. Spacious 2-car garage with parking in front. Huge open great room, Hardwoods down. Dedicated computer niche. Big kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances & breakfast area. Master suite with tray ceiling and massive walk in closet and tile shower. Gated community with pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Perfectly located between uptown and Ballantyne. 5 mins to South Park. Washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5904 Glassport Lane have any available units?
5904 Glassport Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5904 Glassport Lane have?
Some of 5904 Glassport Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5904 Glassport Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5904 Glassport Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5904 Glassport Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5904 Glassport Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5904 Glassport Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5904 Glassport Lane offers parking.
Does 5904 Glassport Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5904 Glassport Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5904 Glassport Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5904 Glassport Lane has a pool.
Does 5904 Glassport Lane have accessible units?
No, 5904 Glassport Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5904 Glassport Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5904 Glassport Lane has units with dishwashers.
