5904 Crape Myrtle Lane - 1

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome. Located in Oakdale place, close to I-485. Perfect for driver or non driver of the family.



Available for a Immediate move - in .



This Townhouse Features:



*Kitchen with appliances

*Livingroom with wood burning fireplace

*Dining room

*Washer and dryer connections

*Central air & heat

*All eletric

*Lawn care is included

*Patio

*Storage closet

*2 Parking spaces in front



To schedule a appointment please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Also Visit our Website at www.rent777.com for additional Listings .



PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!



PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $450.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $75.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.



Schools:



Oakdale Elementary School

Ranson Middle School

West Mecklenburg High School