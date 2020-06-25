All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5904 Crape Myrtle Lane - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5904 Crape Myrtle Lane - 1
Last updated June 14 2019 at 5:14 PM

5904 Crape Myrtle Lane - 1

5904 Crape Myrtle Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5904 Crape Myrtle Lane, Charlotte, NC 28216
Oakdale North

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome. Located in Oakdale place, close to I-485. Perfect for driver or non driver of the family.

Available for a Immediate move - in .

This Townhouse Features:

*Kitchen with appliances
*Livingroom with wood burning fireplace
*Dining room
*Washer and dryer connections
*Central air & heat
*All eletric
*Lawn care is included
*Patio
*Storage closet
*2 Parking spaces in front

To schedule a appointment please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Also Visit our Website at www.rent777.com for additional Listings .

PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!

PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $450.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $75.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.

Schools:

Oakdale Elementary School
Ranson Middle School
West Mecklenburg High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5904 Crape Myrtle Lane - 1 have any available units?
5904 Crape Myrtle Lane - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5904 Crape Myrtle Lane - 1 have?
Some of 5904 Crape Myrtle Lane - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5904 Crape Myrtle Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5904 Crape Myrtle Lane - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5904 Crape Myrtle Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5904 Crape Myrtle Lane - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 5904 Crape Myrtle Lane - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5904 Crape Myrtle Lane - 1 offers parking.
Does 5904 Crape Myrtle Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5904 Crape Myrtle Lane - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5904 Crape Myrtle Lane - 1 have a pool?
No, 5904 Crape Myrtle Lane - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5904 Crape Myrtle Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5904 Crape Myrtle Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5904 Crape Myrtle Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5904 Crape Myrtle Lane - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maddox South End
2630 South Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28209
Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Union
1201 Campus Pointe Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Savoy
650 East Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Park at Steele Creek
13301 Crescent Springs Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte