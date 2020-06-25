5904 Crape Myrtle Lane - 1

Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome. Located in Oakdale place, close to I-485. Perfect for driver or non driver of the family.
Available for a Immediate move - in .
This Townhouse Features:
*Kitchen with appliances
*Livingroom with wood burning fireplace
*Dining room
*Washer and dryer connections
*Central air & heat
*All eletric
*Lawn care is included
*Patio
*Storage closet
*2 Parking spaces in front
To schedule a appointment please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Also Visit our Website at www.rent777.com for additional Listings .
PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!
PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $450.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $75.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.
Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.
Schools:
Oakdale Elementary School
Ranson Middle School
West Mecklenburg High School