5901 Mcbride Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful House! Great Location! Quiet Family Oriented Hampshire Hills Neighborhood.



Ranch for Rent: Move in Ready, Renovated 2018 with New appliances, New Vanities w/ New Faucets, New Counter-tops & New Light Fixtures. Home is Cleaned with Sparkling Hardwood Floors Throughout. Home includes Two Living Areas a Formal Living Room, Informal Den and Eat -In-Kitchen. Master Suite w Private On-Suite and Two Additional Nice Size Bedrooms sharing Hall Bath. Fenced in HUGE Back Yard Conducive for Family and Summer Entertainment. under Covered Patio. NICE HOME, NICE NEIGHBORS, NICE PRICE