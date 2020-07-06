All apartments in Charlotte
5901 Mcbride Street
5901 Mcbride Street

5901 Mcbride Street · No Longer Available
Location

5901 Mcbride Street, Charlotte, NC 28215
Eastway

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
parking
Beautiful House! Great Location! Quiet Family Oriented Hampshire Hills Neighborhood.

Ranch for Rent: Move in Ready, Renovated 2018 with New appliances, New Vanities w/ New Faucets, New Counter-tops & New Light Fixtures. Home is Cleaned with Sparkling Hardwood Floors Throughout. Home includes Two Living Areas a Formal Living Room, Informal Den and Eat -In-Kitchen. Master Suite w Private On-Suite and Two Additional Nice Size Bedrooms sharing Hall Bath. Fenced in HUGE Back Yard Conducive for Family and Summer Entertainment. under Covered Patio. NICE HOME, NICE NEIGHBORS, NICE PRICE

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5901 Mcbride Street have any available units?
5901 Mcbride Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5901 Mcbride Street have?
Some of 5901 Mcbride Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5901 Mcbride Street currently offering any rent specials?
5901 Mcbride Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5901 Mcbride Street pet-friendly?
No, 5901 Mcbride Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5901 Mcbride Street offer parking?
Yes, 5901 Mcbride Street offers parking.
Does 5901 Mcbride Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5901 Mcbride Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5901 Mcbride Street have a pool?
No, 5901 Mcbride Street does not have a pool.
Does 5901 Mcbride Street have accessible units?
No, 5901 Mcbride Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5901 Mcbride Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5901 Mcbride Street has units with dishwashers.

