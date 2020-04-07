All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5869 Harris Grove Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5869 Harris Grove Lane
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:20 AM

5869 Harris Grove Lane

5869 Harris Grove Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Eastland - Wilora Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5869 Harris Grove Lane, Charlotte, NC 28212
Eastland - Wilora Lake

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Harris Lake! Tile and Laminate Flooring throughout. Washer and Dryer HOOKUPS in unit. Covered back balcony with storage closet. Water, trash disposal, and lawn care included in monthly rent. Pets under 25lbs are conditional and must be approved/screened and a minimum $350 non-refundable pet fee required. No Smoking. FP is for decorative purpose only and cannot be used. Tenant will be able to enjoy the community pool, walking trail, and lake.Tenant is responsible for any and all utilities that are not included in the monthly rent. We do not accept Section 8/HUD VASH/HUD Vouchers on this property. A portion of the tenants total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their unit approx. every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% on your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5869 Harris Grove Lane have any available units?
5869 Harris Grove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5869 Harris Grove Lane have?
Some of 5869 Harris Grove Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5869 Harris Grove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5869 Harris Grove Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5869 Harris Grove Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5869 Harris Grove Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5869 Harris Grove Lane offer parking?
No, 5869 Harris Grove Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5869 Harris Grove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5869 Harris Grove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5869 Harris Grove Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5869 Harris Grove Lane has a pool.
Does 5869 Harris Grove Lane have accessible units?
No, 5869 Harris Grove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5869 Harris Grove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5869 Harris Grove Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane
Charlotte, NC 28226
Beverley
11936 North Community House Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Union
1201 Campus Pointe Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte