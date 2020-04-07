5869 Harris Grove Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Harris Lake! Tile and Laminate Flooring throughout. Washer and Dryer HOOKUPS in unit. Covered back balcony with storage closet. Water, trash disposal, and lawn care included in monthly rent. Pets under 25lbs are conditional and must be approved/screened and a minimum $350 non-refundable pet fee required. No Smoking. FP is for decorative purpose only and cannot be used. Tenant will be able to enjoy the community pool, walking trail, and lake.Tenant is responsible for any and all utilities that are not included in the monthly rent. We do not accept Section 8/HUD VASH/HUD Vouchers on this property. A portion of the tenants total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their unit approx. every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% on your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean, healthy living environment.