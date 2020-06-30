Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5819 Hunting Ridge Ln D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5819 Hunting Ridge Ln D
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5819 Hunting Ridge Ln D
5819 Hunting Ridge Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
North Sharon Amity
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
5819 Hunting Ridge Lane, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
10 minutes from downtown. Quiet neighborhood. - Property Id: 194769
Beautiful new Pergo floors. New fridge. Fresh paint.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/194769
Property Id 194769
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5493541)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5819 Hunting Ridge Ln D have any available units?
5819 Hunting Ridge Ln D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5819 Hunting Ridge Ln D have?
Some of 5819 Hunting Ridge Ln D's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5819 Hunting Ridge Ln D currently offering any rent specials?
5819 Hunting Ridge Ln D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5819 Hunting Ridge Ln D pet-friendly?
No, 5819 Hunting Ridge Ln D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 5819 Hunting Ridge Ln D offer parking?
No, 5819 Hunting Ridge Ln D does not offer parking.
Does 5819 Hunting Ridge Ln D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5819 Hunting Ridge Ln D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5819 Hunting Ridge Ln D have a pool?
No, 5819 Hunting Ridge Ln D does not have a pool.
Does 5819 Hunting Ridge Ln D have accessible units?
No, 5819 Hunting Ridge Ln D does not have accessible units.
Does 5819 Hunting Ridge Ln D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5819 Hunting Ridge Ln D has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Pavilion at UC
10425 Wheatside Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane
Charlotte, NC 28209
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
Hub South End
2250 Hawkins Street
Charlotte, NC 28203
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte