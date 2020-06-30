All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5819 Hunting Ridge Ln D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5819 Hunting Ridge Ln D
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

5819 Hunting Ridge Ln D

5819 Hunting Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
North Sharon Amity
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5819 Hunting Ridge Lane, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
10 minutes from downtown. Quiet neighborhood. - Property Id: 194769

Beautiful new Pergo floors. New fridge. Fresh paint.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/194769
Property Id 194769

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5493541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5819 Hunting Ridge Ln D have any available units?
5819 Hunting Ridge Ln D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5819 Hunting Ridge Ln D have?
Some of 5819 Hunting Ridge Ln D's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5819 Hunting Ridge Ln D currently offering any rent specials?
5819 Hunting Ridge Ln D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5819 Hunting Ridge Ln D pet-friendly?
No, 5819 Hunting Ridge Ln D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5819 Hunting Ridge Ln D offer parking?
No, 5819 Hunting Ridge Ln D does not offer parking.
Does 5819 Hunting Ridge Ln D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5819 Hunting Ridge Ln D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5819 Hunting Ridge Ln D have a pool?
No, 5819 Hunting Ridge Ln D does not have a pool.
Does 5819 Hunting Ridge Ln D have accessible units?
No, 5819 Hunting Ridge Ln D does not have accessible units.
Does 5819 Hunting Ridge Ln D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5819 Hunting Ridge Ln D has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Pavilion at UC
10425 Wheatside Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane
Charlotte, NC 28209
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
Hub South End
2250 Hawkins Street
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte