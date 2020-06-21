5816 Hogan's Way Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious home with great natural light. Walk in to a large great room with vaulted ceilings & fireplace. Nice kitchen with ample cabinet space & pantry. Master Bedroom on main level, with two bedrooms upstairs, and bonus overlooking the great room below. Enjoy evenings on your back patio. Located in a great area, with access to both 77 & 85. Only a short drive to Uptown Charlotte.



https://tsm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



$35 non-refundable application fee per applicant/cosignor. Pets conditional, $350 Pet Fee. No History of Evictions, no housing vouchers, no smoking. Submit your application today! Showings will provided for Pre-Approved applicants first, due to the stay at home order. No overlapping appointments permitted. Home is available for move-in starting June 15th.

Submit your application today! Showings will provided for Pre-Approved applicants first, due to the stay at home order. No overlapping appointments permitted. Home is available for move-in starting June 15th.