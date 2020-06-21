All apartments in Charlotte
5816 Hogan's Way Court
Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:37 AM

5816 Hogan's Way Court

5816 Hogan's Way Court · (704) 946-5673
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5816 Hogan's Way Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
West Sugar Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1473 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious home with great natural light. Walk in to a large great room with vaulted ceilings & fireplace. Nice kitchen with ample cabinet space & pantry. Master Bedroom on main level, with two bedrooms upstairs, and bonus overlooking the great room below. Enjoy evenings on your back patio. Located in a great area, with access to both 77 & 85. Only a short drive to Uptown Charlotte.

https://tsm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

$35 non-refundable application fee per applicant/cosignor. Pets conditional, $350 Pet Fee. No History of Evictions, no housing vouchers, no smoking. Submit your application today! Showings will provided for Pre-Approved applicants first, due to the stay at home order. No overlapping appointments permitted. Home is available for move-in starting June 15th.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5816 Hogan's Way Court have any available units?
5816 Hogan's Way Court has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5816 Hogan's Way Court have?
Some of 5816 Hogan's Way Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5816 Hogan's Way Court currently offering any rent specials?
5816 Hogan's Way Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5816 Hogan's Way Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5816 Hogan's Way Court is pet friendly.
Does 5816 Hogan's Way Court offer parking?
Yes, 5816 Hogan's Way Court does offer parking.
Does 5816 Hogan's Way Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5816 Hogan's Way Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5816 Hogan's Way Court have a pool?
No, 5816 Hogan's Way Court does not have a pool.
Does 5816 Hogan's Way Court have accessible units?
No, 5816 Hogan's Way Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5816 Hogan's Way Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5816 Hogan's Way Court has units with dishwashers.
