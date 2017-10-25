All apartments in Charlotte
5811 Market Way Drive

5811 Market Way Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5811 Market Way Dr, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom spacious apartment in the Waverly area of South Charlotte. The apartment complex is The Sawyer at Providence Farm. The unit is located on the backside of the complex facing Ardrey Kell Rd so it's nice and quiet. It's also a 4th floor corner unit and a B3 model that is highly sought after and hard to come by. There are two very large floor to ceiling windows in the living area that provide tons of natural sunlight and stunning sunsets. Unit amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, laminate wood floors, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, daily garbage pickup and a full size washer/dryer. Utilities included: gas and water. Is pet friendly. Please see the website for details and photos of the many awesome residential amenities included as well thesawyerprovidencefarm.com/amenities/. The complex is walking distance from Whole Foods, numerous great restaurants, clothing boutiques, a hair salon, cleaners and much more! This is not a sublet, but a lease takeover. This is perfect for anyone looking for a short term lease at a 12 month lease price! The apartment will available 4/17/20 thru 9/24/20 (5 months), but who knows, you may fall in love and want to extend your lease! Rent is $1,853/month. Because this is a lease takeover the prospective renter will be subject to a full background check and must meet the income requirements just like a typical lease. Please submit the form on this page or contact Lauren at 847-220-2290 to learn more. This property is managed by Greystar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5811 Market Way Drive have any available units?
5811 Market Way Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5811 Market Way Drive have?
Some of 5811 Market Way Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5811 Market Way Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5811 Market Way Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5811 Market Way Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5811 Market Way Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5811 Market Way Drive offer parking?
No, 5811 Market Way Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5811 Market Way Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5811 Market Way Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5811 Market Way Drive have a pool?
No, 5811 Market Way Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5811 Market Way Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 5811 Market Way Drive has accessible units.
Does 5811 Market Way Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5811 Market Way Drive has units with dishwashers.

