5811 Market Way Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible

Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom spacious apartment in the Waverly area of South Charlotte. The apartment complex is The Sawyer at Providence Farm. The unit is located on the backside of the complex facing Ardrey Kell Rd so it's nice and quiet. It's also a 4th floor corner unit and a B3 model that is highly sought after and hard to come by. There are two very large floor to ceiling windows in the living area that provide tons of natural sunlight and stunning sunsets. Unit amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, laminate wood floors, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, daily garbage pickup and a full size washer/dryer. Utilities included: gas and water. Is pet friendly. Please see the website for details and photos of the many awesome residential amenities included as well thesawyerprovidencefarm.com/amenities/. The complex is walking distance from Whole Foods, numerous great restaurants, clothing boutiques, a hair salon, cleaners and much more! This is not a sublet, but a lease takeover. This is perfect for anyone looking for a short term lease at a 12 month lease price! The apartment will available 4/17/20 thru 9/24/20 (5 months), but who knows, you may fall in love and want to extend your lease! Rent is $1,853/month. Because this is a lease takeover the prospective renter will be subject to a full background check and must meet the income requirements just like a typical lease. Please submit the form on this page or contact Lauren at 847-220-2290 to learn more. This property is managed by Greystar.