5810 Carmel Road

Amenities
Absolutely Beautiful New Construction Executive Home off Carmel Road in Carmel Forest Subdivision with Great Private Schools and Public; Smithfield, Quail Hollow and South Mecklenberg.
House sits on 1/3 Acre of Green Grass at the end of a Cul de Sac with 2-Car Garage. Wonderful Open Floor Plan with 4 Large Bedrooms, 2-1/2 Bathrooms, a Living Room or Office on the Main Floor, Bright Large Kitchen with lots of Windows and Door to Covered Porch Patio, Upgraded Wooden Cabinets and Granite Counters, Tile Back-splash, Eat-in Kitchen Counter for 4+, Frigidaire Stainless Appliances, Gas Range and more. Hardwoods on Main Floor, Ceramic Tile in Baths and Laundry.
Rent is Negotiable for Well-Qualified Applicants Signing a 2-Year Lease.
No Refrigerator, Washer or Dryer.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,895, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,895, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.