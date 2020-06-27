All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 26 2019 at 4:06 PM

5810 Carmel Road

5810 Carmel Road · No Longer Available
Location

5810 Carmel Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Absolutely Beautiful New Construction Executive Home off Carmel Road in Carmel Forest Subdivision with Great Private Schools and Public; Smithfield, Quail Hollow and South Mecklenberg.

House sits on 1/3 Acre of Green Grass at the end of a Cul de Sac with 2-Car Garage. Wonderful Open Floor Plan with 4 Large Bedrooms, 2-1/2 Bathrooms, a Living Room or Office on the Main Floor, Bright Large Kitchen with lots of Windows and Door to Covered Porch Patio, Upgraded Wooden Cabinets and Granite Counters, Tile Back-splash, Eat-in Kitchen Counter for 4+, Frigidaire Stainless Appliances, Gas Range and more. Hardwoods on Main Floor, Ceramic Tile in Baths and Laundry.

Rent is Negotiable for Well-Qualified Applicants Signing a 2-Year Lease.

No Refrigerator, Washer or Dryer.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,895, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5810 Carmel Road have any available units?
5810 Carmel Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5810 Carmel Road have?
Some of 5810 Carmel Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5810 Carmel Road currently offering any rent specials?
5810 Carmel Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5810 Carmel Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5810 Carmel Road is pet friendly.
Does 5810 Carmel Road offer parking?
Yes, 5810 Carmel Road offers parking.
Does 5810 Carmel Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5810 Carmel Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5810 Carmel Road have a pool?
No, 5810 Carmel Road does not have a pool.
Does 5810 Carmel Road have accessible units?
No, 5810 Carmel Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5810 Carmel Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5810 Carmel Road does not have units with dishwashers.
