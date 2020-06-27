5810 Carmel Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Absolutely Beautiful New Construction Executive Home off Carmel Road in Carmel Forest Subdivision with Great Private Schools and Public; Smithfield, Quail Hollow and South Mecklenberg.



House sits on 1/3 Acre of Green Grass at the end of a Cul de Sac with 2-Car Garage. Wonderful Open Floor Plan with 4 Large Bedrooms, 2-1/2 Bathrooms, a Living Room or Office on the Main Floor, Bright Large Kitchen with lots of Windows and Door to Covered Porch Patio, Upgraded Wooden Cabinets and Granite Counters, Tile Back-splash, Eat-in Kitchen Counter for 4+, Frigidaire Stainless Appliances, Gas Range and more. Hardwoods on Main Floor, Ceramic Tile in Baths and Laundry.



Rent is Negotiable for Well-Qualified Applicants Signing a 2-Year Lease.



No Refrigerator, Washer or Dryer.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,895, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,895, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

