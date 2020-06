Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

So much living space for the money!! This 3 bedroom 2 FULL bath with oversized BONUS room or 4th bed space, has brand new Luxury Vinyl Floor throughout the entire OVER 1700 square feet. Enjoy your kitchen that has all new STAINLESS Steel appliances and granite countertops. With so much natural light in the kitchen and family room you are sure to enjoy this open living space. With quick and easy access to Independence be in the Uptown area in nearly 10 minutes.