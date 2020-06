Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Move into one of Charlotte's Hottest Neighorhood -Cenrally located within minutes of SouthPark, Downtown and the Lite Rail Line. Gleaming Hardwood Flooring - Bathrooms Updated - Granite Countertops in kitchen - Master Bedroom has 2 closets - Fresh Interior Paint - Double Carport - Great Quiet Interior Lot - Walking distance to the Greenway that goes for miles and miles for biking, walking or running