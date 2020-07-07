All apartments in Charlotte
5727 Charing Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5727 Charing Place

5727 Charing Place · No Longer Available
Location

5727 Charing Place, Charlotte, NC 28211
Sherwood Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Beautiful renovated homes in great Charlotte location.

4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom open floorpan home.
gorgeous chefs kitchen with brand-new appliances and gas range. All bathrooms freshly remodeled. hardwood floors on first floor. new carpet upstairs. large deck with covered porch. fenced in backyard. washer/dryer available. large 2 car garage.

5 minutes from Cotswold shopping and Oakhurst area. great school district.

available now to schedule private self showing through rently.com. call 980-888-8468 to schedule an automated showing.

$1695/month

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5727 Charing Place have any available units?
5727 Charing Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5727 Charing Place have?
Some of 5727 Charing Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5727 Charing Place currently offering any rent specials?
5727 Charing Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5727 Charing Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5727 Charing Place is pet friendly.
Does 5727 Charing Place offer parking?
Yes, 5727 Charing Place offers parking.
Does 5727 Charing Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5727 Charing Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5727 Charing Place have a pool?
No, 5727 Charing Place does not have a pool.
Does 5727 Charing Place have accessible units?
No, 5727 Charing Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5727 Charing Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5727 Charing Place does not have units with dishwashers.

