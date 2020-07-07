5727 Charing Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Beautiful renovated homes in great Charlotte location.



4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom open floorpan home.

gorgeous chefs kitchen with brand-new appliances and gas range. All bathrooms freshly remodeled. hardwood floors on first floor. new carpet upstairs. large deck with covered porch. fenced in backyard. washer/dryer available. large 2 car garage.



5 minutes from Cotswold shopping and Oakhurst area. great school district.



available now to schedule private self showing through rently.com. call 980-888-8468 to schedule an automated showing.



$1695/month



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.