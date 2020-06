Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool pet friendly

Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome located in the Prescott Village Complex! - Quiet Community, great location convenient to I77 and I85. End Unit which features a spacious kitchen with island, open concept, deck off of great room, electric fireplace and so much more. Community has a pool. One small pet 25 lbs. and under will be considered with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4126720)