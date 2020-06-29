All apartments in Charlotte
5624 Amity Springs Drive
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

5624 Amity Springs Drive

5624 Amity Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5624 Amity Springs Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Spacious Condo in East Charlotte; Minutes from Uptown! - Beautifully renovated and move-in ready garden level condo in East Charlotte! Amity Springs is located within the Firethorne community. This property sits on a quiet side street only about 5 minutes from Uptown Charlotte! Park right in front of the unit and walk into your new home! Inside there is an updated kitchen complete with new appliances, sink and granite counters. The large living room has a fireplace and opens into the dining area and patio beyond. Down the hallway are two spacious bedrooms. Each room has its own full bathroom. Fixtures have been updated in the condo as well as fresh paint and new carpet. Call today to schedule your viewing.

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5624 Amity Springs Drive have any available units?
5624 Amity Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5624 Amity Springs Drive have?
Some of 5624 Amity Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5624 Amity Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5624 Amity Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5624 Amity Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5624 Amity Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5624 Amity Springs Drive offer parking?
No, 5624 Amity Springs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5624 Amity Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5624 Amity Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5624 Amity Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 5624 Amity Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5624 Amity Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 5624 Amity Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5624 Amity Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5624 Amity Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
