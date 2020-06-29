5624 Amity Springs Drive

Amenities

Spacious Condo in East Charlotte; Minutes from Uptown! - Beautifully renovated and move-in ready garden level condo in East Charlotte! Amity Springs is located within the Firethorne community. This property sits on a quiet side street only about 5 minutes from Uptown Charlotte! Park right in front of the unit and walk into your new home! Inside there is an updated kitchen complete with new appliances, sink and granite counters. The large living room has a fireplace and opens into the dining area and patio beyond. Down the hallway are two spacious bedrooms. Each room has its own full bathroom. Fixtures have been updated in the condo as well as fresh paint and new carpet. Call today to schedule your viewing.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5463385)