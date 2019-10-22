All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 15 2019 at 4:00 AM

562 New Bern Station Court

562 New Bern Station Court · No Longer Available
Location

562 New Bern Station Court, Charlotte, NC 28209
Sedgefield

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Situated in the heart of South End, this modern town home features 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and a can't miss rooftop terrace. Enjoy the Charlotte skyline year-round with gorgeous long range views. Open kitchen with dark granite counter tops, glass tile back splash, double kitchen bowl and plenty of cabinet space. Breakfast area. Hardwood flooring. Light colored granite tops in both baths, walk in bedroom closets. Parking garage. Walk to Light Rail Station in South End. Walk to restaurants. Minutes to uptown, Park Rd Shopping Center, South Park Mall and I77. Endless Shopping and activities really close by. Water, trash & gas are included with rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 562 New Bern Station Court have any available units?
562 New Bern Station Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 562 New Bern Station Court have?
Some of 562 New Bern Station Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 562 New Bern Station Court currently offering any rent specials?
562 New Bern Station Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 562 New Bern Station Court pet-friendly?
No, 562 New Bern Station Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 562 New Bern Station Court offer parking?
Yes, 562 New Bern Station Court offers parking.
Does 562 New Bern Station Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 562 New Bern Station Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 562 New Bern Station Court have a pool?
No, 562 New Bern Station Court does not have a pool.
Does 562 New Bern Station Court have accessible units?
No, 562 New Bern Station Court does not have accessible units.
Does 562 New Bern Station Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 562 New Bern Station Court does not have units with dishwashers.
