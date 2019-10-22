562 New Bern Station Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Situated in the heart of South End, this modern town home features 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and a can't miss rooftop terrace. Enjoy the Charlotte skyline year-round with gorgeous long range views. Open kitchen with dark granite counter tops, glass tile back splash, double kitchen bowl and plenty of cabinet space. Breakfast area. Hardwood flooring. Light colored granite tops in both baths, walk in bedroom closets. Parking garage. Walk to Light Rail Station in South End. Walk to restaurants. Minutes to uptown, Park Rd Shopping Center, South Park Mall and I77. Endless Shopping and activities really close by. Water, trash & gas are included with rent.