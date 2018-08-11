All apartments in Charlotte
5550 Werburgh Street
Last updated August 26 2019 at 11:55 PM

5550 Werburgh Street

5550 Werburgh Street · No Longer Available
Location

5550 Werburgh Street, Charlotte, NC 28209
Closeburn - Glenkirk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very Nice Move-In Ready 3-Story Executive Townhome in Magnolia Park, in one of the most Desirable South Park Neighborhoods!

Immaculate Condition, End-Unit with one of the Largest Fenced-In Privacy Patios in the Neighborhood, and it has a 2nd Floor Deck right off the kitchen too! Large Tree provides Peaceful and Tranquil setting on both the Deck and Patio below.

Many Upgraded Features; Slate Tile Main Entry, Flat Iron Railing, Dark Hardwood Floors, Maple Kitchen Cabinets, Ceramic Backsplash, Breakfast Nook, Kitchen Walk-Out to Shady Deck, Open Living Room with Fireplace and Mantle, Crown Molding, a Large Office/Den on the First-Floor, Laundry/Utility Room and Attached Garage on 1st Floor with Walk-Out to a private Fenced-In Paver Stone Patio, all within minutes of Everything and Anything South Park!

Third Floor has Vaulted Ceilings and Walk-In Closets for both the Master Bedroom Suite and 2nd Bedroom Suite. Master includes Double Vanity. Upstairs Laundry includes Washer & Dryer.

Fabulous Townhome in a Very Desirable Neighborhood, Move-In Ready Today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

