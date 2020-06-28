5514 Kimmerly Woods Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking guest parking

Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in centrally located community. Outside this townhouse features a covered front porch, assigned and guest parking, mature landscape, patio and outdoor storage. Inside is a large family room with fireplace, newer carpet & paint. A dining room blends into the family room. The kitchen features an eat-at island, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet space. Large pantry, powder room and laundry room are all on the main. There is also a closet under the stairs for additional storage. Upstairs has a nice master bedroom with walk in closet & vaulted ceiling, master bath with 2 sinks & a linen closet. There is another linen closet in the hallway, hall bathroom and 2 secondary bedrooms with ceiling fans. Centrally located only minutes to Uptown, University & Southpark this is one townhouse you don't want to miss.