All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5514 Kimmerly Woods Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5514 Kimmerly Woods Drive
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:39 PM

5514 Kimmerly Woods Drive

5514 Kimmerly Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Farm Pond
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5514 Kimmerly Woods Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215
Farm Pond

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in centrally located community. Outside this townhouse features a covered front porch, assigned and guest parking, mature landscape, patio and outdoor storage. Inside is a large family room with fireplace, newer carpet & paint. A dining room blends into the family room. The kitchen features an eat-at island, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet space. Large pantry, powder room and laundry room are all on the main. There is also a closet under the stairs for additional storage. Upstairs has a nice master bedroom with walk in closet & vaulted ceiling, master bath with 2 sinks & a linen closet. There is another linen closet in the hallway, hall bathroom and 2 secondary bedrooms with ceiling fans. Centrally located only minutes to Uptown, University & Southpark this is one townhouse you don't want to miss.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5514 Kimmerly Woods Drive have any available units?
5514 Kimmerly Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5514 Kimmerly Woods Drive have?
Some of 5514 Kimmerly Woods Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5514 Kimmerly Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5514 Kimmerly Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5514 Kimmerly Woods Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5514 Kimmerly Woods Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5514 Kimmerly Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5514 Kimmerly Woods Drive offers parking.
Does 5514 Kimmerly Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5514 Kimmerly Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5514 Kimmerly Woods Drive have a pool?
No, 5514 Kimmerly Woods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5514 Kimmerly Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 5514 Kimmerly Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5514 Kimmerly Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5514 Kimmerly Woods Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Blu at Northline
2508 April Liu Lane
Charlotte, NC 28213
Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St
Charlotte, NC 28209
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr
Charlotte, NC 28209

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte