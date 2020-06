Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

- WOW, Charlotte is the place to be. Beautiful 2 bedroom unit with classy upgrades and lots of space for privacy. One car garage with private parking at the back of the unit. You will be close to the heart of Charlotte Schools, shopping centers, freeways and entertainment are moments away.

This is truly a nice clean home with low maintenance.



(RLNE4896252)