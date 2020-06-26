All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 11 2019 at 2:24 AM

5446 Sharon View Road

5446 Sharon View Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5446 Sharon View Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226
Montibello

Amenities

Spectacular former model! This beautiful SouthPark executive home has 4 bedrooms each with an on suite bathroom. Dining room with built-in cabinets and serving area, open kitchen has oversized island with breakfast bar, master bedroom on the main level with large spa shower, soaking tub and custom closet. Two laundry rooms, drop zone, loft with built-in bookcases, bonus room with wet bar and built-in fridge, PLUS a separate media room with surround sound. Great location minutes to Charlotte's best shopping and restaurants. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5446 Sharon View Road have any available units?
5446 Sharon View Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5446 Sharon View Road have?
Some of 5446 Sharon View Road's amenities include garage, hot tub, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5446 Sharon View Road currently offering any rent specials?
5446 Sharon View Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5446 Sharon View Road pet-friendly?
No, 5446 Sharon View Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5446 Sharon View Road offer parking?
Yes, 5446 Sharon View Road offers parking.
Does 5446 Sharon View Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5446 Sharon View Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5446 Sharon View Road have a pool?
No, 5446 Sharon View Road does not have a pool.
Does 5446 Sharon View Road have accessible units?
No, 5446 Sharon View Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5446 Sharon View Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5446 Sharon View Road does not have units with dishwashers.
