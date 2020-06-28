5431 Stallworth Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful FULL BRICK 4 bedroom home in sought after South Charlotte community of Stallworth. This property boasts newly refinished hardwood flooring throughout the main level w/ newly painted neutral palette. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances w/ double oven, and enlarged island. Fantastic open-floorplan w/ great natural lighting throughout home. Soaring ceilings in great room that flows right into the kitchen and breakfast that connects to grand foyer and hallway! Spacious guest bedroom on main level w/ updated full bath. Large bedrooms on upper level with amazing master bedroom w/ double trey ceiling, walk-in closet & ensuite master bath. Private backyard w/ spacious deck on cul-de-sac lot. Within minutes to SouthPark Mall, Ballantyne, plenty of shopping, grocers, dining options and park. Easy access to I-485. Excellent S. Charlotte schools. MOVE-IN READY!