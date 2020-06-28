All apartments in Charlotte
5431 Stallworth Drive
Last updated December 9 2019 at 6:20 AM

5431 Stallworth Drive

5431 Stallworth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5431 Stallworth Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
Olde Providence South

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful FULL BRICK 4 bedroom home in sought after South Charlotte community of Stallworth. This property boasts newly refinished hardwood flooring throughout the main level w/ newly painted neutral palette. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances w/ double oven, and enlarged island. Fantastic open-floorplan w/ great natural lighting throughout home. Soaring ceilings in great room that flows right into the kitchen and breakfast that connects to grand foyer and hallway! Spacious guest bedroom on main level w/ updated full bath. Large bedrooms on upper level with amazing master bedroom w/ double trey ceiling, walk-in closet & ensuite master bath. Private backyard w/ spacious deck on cul-de-sac lot. Within minutes to SouthPark Mall, Ballantyne, plenty of shopping, grocers, dining options and park. Easy access to I-485. Excellent S. Charlotte schools. MOVE-IN READY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5431 Stallworth Drive have any available units?
5431 Stallworth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5431 Stallworth Drive have?
Some of 5431 Stallworth Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5431 Stallworth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5431 Stallworth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5431 Stallworth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5431 Stallworth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5431 Stallworth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5431 Stallworth Drive offers parking.
Does 5431 Stallworth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5431 Stallworth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5431 Stallworth Drive have a pool?
No, 5431 Stallworth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5431 Stallworth Drive have accessible units?
No, 5431 Stallworth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5431 Stallworth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5431 Stallworth Drive has units with dishwashers.
