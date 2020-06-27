5427 Gorham Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Beautiful updated home on private 1/2 acre lot in private South Park location. Home features heart pine floors, spacious rooms, floor to ceiling windows, 3 fireplaces with gas logs. Master suite downstairs and three carpeted bedrooms upstairs. Three full and two half bathrooms. Main includes LR, DR, study/office and large family room/kitchen area. Bonus and media rooms upstairs with wet bar. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen has brand new Wolf appliances. New HVAC units (2), water heater, newer roof, and generator. Three car detached garage with large storage area available for renovation. Spacious front and back porches.