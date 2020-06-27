All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 22 2019 at 6:49 AM

Location

5427 Gorham Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
Olde Providence North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful updated home on private 1/2 acre lot in private South Park location. Home features heart pine floors, spacious rooms, floor to ceiling windows, 3 fireplaces with gas logs. Master suite downstairs and three carpeted bedrooms upstairs. Three full and two half bathrooms. Main includes LR, DR, study/office and large family room/kitchen area. Bonus and media rooms upstairs with wet bar. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen has brand new Wolf appliances. New HVAC units (2), water heater, newer roof, and generator. Three car detached garage with large storage area available for renovation. Spacious front and back porches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5427 Gorham Drive have any available units?
5427 Gorham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5427 Gorham Drive have?
Some of 5427 Gorham Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5427 Gorham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5427 Gorham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5427 Gorham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5427 Gorham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5427 Gorham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5427 Gorham Drive offers parking.
Does 5427 Gorham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5427 Gorham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5427 Gorham Drive have a pool?
No, 5427 Gorham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5427 Gorham Drive have accessible units?
No, 5427 Gorham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5427 Gorham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5427 Gorham Drive has units with dishwashers.
