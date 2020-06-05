5426 Allison Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Beautiful town home in the desirable Stone Creek Ranch community. Tons of upgrades! Open living area downstairs w/ wood floors, gas logs, & wired for surround sound. Kitchen has granite counter tops, lots of cabinet space, and stainless steel appliances. Large fenced patio on the back. Upstairs has 3 spacious bedrooms & a built-in desk in the loft. Master suite has a HUGE closet, soaking tub, and separate shower. Community pool. Close to Waverly shopping, restaurants, and great access to I-485.