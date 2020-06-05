All apartments in Charlotte
5426 Allison Lane
5426 Allison Lane

5426 Allison Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5426 Allison Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Providence Country Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful town home in the desirable Stone Creek Ranch community. Tons of upgrades! Open living area downstairs w/ wood floors, gas logs, & wired for surround sound. Kitchen has granite counter tops, lots of cabinet space, and stainless steel appliances. Large fenced patio on the back. Upstairs has 3 spacious bedrooms & a built-in desk in the loft. Master suite has a HUGE closet, soaking tub, and separate shower. Community pool. Close to Waverly shopping, restaurants, and great access to I-485.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5426 Allison Lane have any available units?
5426 Allison Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5426 Allison Lane have?
Some of 5426 Allison Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5426 Allison Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5426 Allison Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5426 Allison Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5426 Allison Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5426 Allison Lane offer parking?
No, 5426 Allison Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5426 Allison Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5426 Allison Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5426 Allison Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5426 Allison Lane has a pool.
Does 5426 Allison Lane have accessible units?
No, 5426 Allison Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5426 Allison Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5426 Allison Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

