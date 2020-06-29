All apartments in Charlotte
5420 Henderson Oaks Dr.

Location

5420 Henderson Oaks Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Henderson Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
- Beautiful two story home that is minutes from Uptown, I-77, shopping, dining and more. Spacious living room with fireplace. Quaint kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space and black/stainless appliances. Large master features vaulted ceiling, spacious bath with deep garden tub.

Directions: From Uptown Take I-77 N to Exit 16A (Sunset Rd) Turn Rght onto Sunset Go Through light at Sunset/Statesville Intesection, Sunset becomes Old Statesville, Continue onto Old Statesville, Turn Left onto Henderson Circle.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5164122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

