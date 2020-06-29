5420 Henderson Oaks Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities

- Beautiful two story home that is minutes from Uptown, I-77, shopping, dining and more. Spacious living room with fireplace. Quaint kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space and black/stainless appliances. Large master features vaulted ceiling, spacious bath with deep garden tub.



Directions: From Uptown Take I-77 N to Exit 16A (Sunset Rd) Turn Rght onto Sunset Go Through light at Sunset/Statesville Intesection, Sunset becomes Old Statesville, Continue onto Old Statesville, Turn Left onto Henderson Circle.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5164122)