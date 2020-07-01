542 West Kingston Ave

Amenities
Come view this beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home in the Wilmore Community, perfect for the Uptown professional. This beautiful home is within walking distance to Uptown and 4 blocks from the Carolina Panthers Stadium, Light Rail and Trolley.
Available for a Immediate Move - In.
This lovely home features:
• Hardwood flooring throughout
• Stainless steel appliances
• Bottom freezer on refrigerator
• Privacy fenced-in yard
• Full attic storage
• Security system
• Granite counter tops
• Stackable washer and dryer
Don't let this one slip away!! To schedule a viewing, please contact Fletcher at 980-498-7144 or email fletcher@mwproperties.net and for additional listings, visit our website at www.rent777.com.
PETS ALLOWED!
PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.
Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.
Schools:
• WEST CHARLOTTE HIGH
• ALEXANDER GRAHAM MIDDLE
• DILWORTH ELEMENTARY