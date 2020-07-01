All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 542 West Kingston Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
542 West Kingston Ave
Last updated December 17 2019 at 12:06 AM

542 West Kingston Ave

542 West Kingston Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Wilmore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

542 West Kingston Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Wilmore

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Come view this beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home in the Wilmore Community, perfect for the Uptown professional. This beautiful home is within walking distance to Uptown and 4 blocks from the Carolina Panthers Stadium, Light Rail and Trolley.

Available for a Immediate Move - In.

This lovely home features:

• Hardwood flooring throughout
• Stainless steel appliances
• Bottom freezer on refrigerator
• Privacy fenced-in yard
• Full attic storage
• Security system
• Granite counter tops
• Stackable washer and dryer

Don't let this one slip away!! To schedule a viewing, please contact Fletcher at 980-498-7144 or email fletcher@mwproperties.net and for additional listings, visit our website at www.rent777.com.

PETS ALLOWED!

PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.

Schools:

• WEST CHARLOTTE HIGH
• ALEXANDER GRAHAM MIDDLE
• DILWORTH ELEMENTARY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 542 West Kingston Ave have any available units?
542 West Kingston Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 542 West Kingston Ave have?
Some of 542 West Kingston Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 542 West Kingston Ave currently offering any rent specials?
542 West Kingston Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 542 West Kingston Ave pet-friendly?
No, 542 West Kingston Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 542 West Kingston Ave offer parking?
No, 542 West Kingston Ave does not offer parking.
Does 542 West Kingston Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 542 West Kingston Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 542 West Kingston Ave have a pool?
No, 542 West Kingston Ave does not have a pool.
Does 542 West Kingston Ave have accessible units?
No, 542 West Kingston Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 542 West Kingston Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 542 West Kingston Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Vinoy at Innovation Park
8108 Vinoy Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Crossing at Quail Hollow
8850 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Highland Mill Lofts
2901 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir
Charlotte, NC 28277
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte