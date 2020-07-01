542 West Kingston Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Come view this beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home in the Wilmore Community, perfect for the Uptown professional. This beautiful home is within walking distance to Uptown and 4 blocks from the Carolina Panthers Stadium, Light Rail and Trolley.



Available for a Immediate Move - In.



This lovely home features:



• Hardwood flooring throughout

• Stainless steel appliances

• Bottom freezer on refrigerator

• Privacy fenced-in yard

• Full attic storage

• Security system

• Granite counter tops

• Stackable washer and dryer



Don't let this one slip away!! To schedule a viewing, please contact Fletcher at 980-498-7144 or email fletcher@mwproperties.net and for additional listings, visit our website at www.rent777.com.



PETS ALLOWED!



PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.



Schools:



• WEST CHARLOTTE HIGH

• ALEXANDER GRAHAM MIDDLE

• DILWORTH ELEMENTARY