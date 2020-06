Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Location, location, location...walk to SouthPark Mall and Montford and a just a short commute to Uptown and I-77. Beautifully updated throughout, end unit, 3 bedroom with a lower level office/bonus with a small closet, 1/car garage, wood deck, updated kitchen granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank, updated bathrooms, and more. Sure to be snapped up quickly.