5414 Open Book Lane

Gorgeous 4BR/3.5BA Brick & Stone Home has open Floor plan. Spacious KT with Stainless Steel Appliances & huge center Island. Mud Room just off of Kitchen. Open Breakfast Area beside Family room that features a beautiful Brick Gas Fireplace. Large Formal Dining Room to entertain. Office/Study Downstairs. Large Master Suite with Walk in Closet and Spa-like Master Bathroom which features two Vanities, Walk in Shower and large Garden Tub. Spacious Secondary Bedrooms Upstairs, Large Bonus Room to relax in with the family. Beautiful Patio in the fenced back yard to enjoy time with family. Lots more to see!!