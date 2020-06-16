All apartments in Charlotte
5414 Open Book Lane
5414 Open Book Lane

5414 Open Book Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5414 Open Book Lane, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Plantation

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous 4BR/3.5BA Brick & Stone Home has open Floor plan. Spacious KT with Stainless Steel Appliances & huge center Island. Mud Room just off of Kitchen. Open Breakfast Area beside Family room that features a beautiful Brick Gas Fireplace. Large Formal Dining Room to entertain. Office/Study Downstairs. Large Master Suite with Walk in Closet and Spa-like Master Bathroom which features two Vanities, Walk in Shower and large Garden Tub. Spacious Secondary Bedrooms Upstairs, Large Bonus Room to relax in with the family. Beautiful Patio in the fenced back yard to enjoy time with family. Lots more to see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5414 Open Book Lane have any available units?
5414 Open Book Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5414 Open Book Lane have?
Some of 5414 Open Book Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5414 Open Book Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5414 Open Book Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5414 Open Book Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5414 Open Book Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5414 Open Book Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5414 Open Book Lane offers parking.
Does 5414 Open Book Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5414 Open Book Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5414 Open Book Lane have a pool?
No, 5414 Open Book Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5414 Open Book Lane have accessible units?
No, 5414 Open Book Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5414 Open Book Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5414 Open Book Lane has units with dishwashers.
