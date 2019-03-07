Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

5334 Grafton Drive-CB - Don't miss the rare opportunity to call this BEAUTIFUL 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home w/ 2-car garage home!! This home has lots of great features including granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Washer & dryer included. This a definite must see! No pets.



From N Tryon St, Turn right on Eastway Dr, Use the left 2 lanes to turn left on to The Plaza, Turn right on Shannonhouse Dr, Turn right on to Ruth Dr, Turn left on Shannonhouse Dr, Turn left on to Grafton Drive



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3461983)