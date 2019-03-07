All apartments in Charlotte
5334 Grafton Drive
5334 Grafton Drive

5334 Grafton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5334 Grafton Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215
Shannon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5334 Grafton Drive-CB - Don't miss the rare opportunity to call this BEAUTIFUL 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home w/ 2-car garage home!! This home has lots of great features including granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Washer & dryer included. This a definite must see! No pets.

From N Tryon St, Turn right on Eastway Dr, Use the left 2 lanes to turn left on to The Plaza, Turn right on Shannonhouse Dr, Turn right on to Ruth Dr, Turn left on Shannonhouse Dr, Turn left on to Grafton Drive

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3461983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5334 Grafton Drive have any available units?
5334 Grafton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5334 Grafton Drive have?
Some of 5334 Grafton Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5334 Grafton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5334 Grafton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5334 Grafton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5334 Grafton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5334 Grafton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5334 Grafton Drive offers parking.
Does 5334 Grafton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5334 Grafton Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5334 Grafton Drive have a pool?
No, 5334 Grafton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5334 Grafton Drive have accessible units?
No, 5334 Grafton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5334 Grafton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5334 Grafton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

