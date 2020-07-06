5307 Waverly Lynn Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

Stunning! This Move In Ready 2 story townhouse located in Highland Creek area is all set for you to call it home! Featuring an open floorplan concept; Living Room giving you comfort with the cozy fireplace while getting in abundance of natural sunshine in! Flowing to the beautiful kitchen with breakfast bar window, all appliances and tons of cabinet & counter space giving you all the ease needed to cook. Boasting Double master bedrooms upstairs. Not to miss out on the rear patio & covered front porch perfect for relaxation while you enjoy the view of nature. Located just minutes to schools, shopping, groceries, entertainment such as the new Studio Move Grill, hwys, restaurants, Airport, Research Prk, University, Uptown, Concord Mills, Northlake Mall and much more. Will Definitely end your search here. So Stop by today to take a look!

About 5307 Waverly Lynn, Charlotte, North Carolina 28269

Directions:Take exit 26 for Prosperity Ridge Rd/Prosperity Church Rd toward Benfield Rd,At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto Prosperity Ridge Rd,Turn right onto Ridge Rd,Turn right onto Waverly Lynn Ln. Townhouse will be on the left!

