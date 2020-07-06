All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:25 AM

5307 Waverly Lynn Lane

5307 Waverly Lynn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5307 Waverly Lynn Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Stunning! This Move In Ready 2 story townhouse located in Highland Creek area is all set for you to call it home! Featuring an open floorplan concept; Living Room giving you comfort with the cozy fireplace while getting in abundance of natural sunshine in! Flowing to the beautiful kitchen with breakfast bar window, all appliances and tons of cabinet & counter space giving you all the ease needed to cook. Boasting Double master bedrooms upstairs. Not to miss out on the rear patio & covered front porch perfect for relaxation while you enjoy the view of nature. Located just minutes to schools, shopping, groceries, entertainment such as the new Studio Move Grill, hwys, restaurants, Airport, Research Prk, University, Uptown, Concord Mills, Northlake Mall and much more. Will Definitely end your search here. So Stop by today to take a look!
About 5307 Waverly Lynn, Charlotte, North Carolina 28269
Directions:Take exit 26 for Prosperity Ridge Rd/Prosperity Church Rd toward Benfield Rd,At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto Prosperity Ridge Rd,Turn right onto Ridge Rd,Turn right onto Waverly Lynn Ln. Townhouse will be on the left!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5307 Waverly Lynn Lane have any available units?
5307 Waverly Lynn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 5307 Waverly Lynn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5307 Waverly Lynn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5307 Waverly Lynn Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5307 Waverly Lynn Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5307 Waverly Lynn Lane offer parking?
No, 5307 Waverly Lynn Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5307 Waverly Lynn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5307 Waverly Lynn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5307 Waverly Lynn Lane have a pool?
No, 5307 Waverly Lynn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5307 Waverly Lynn Lane have accessible units?
No, 5307 Waverly Lynn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5307 Waverly Lynn Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5307 Waverly Lynn Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5307 Waverly Lynn Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5307 Waverly Lynn Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

