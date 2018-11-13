5305 Valcourt Rd

Amenities
Come take a look at this beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home with a 2 car garage!! This home is conveniently located minutes away from Northlake Mall, dining . close to I-77 and I-85,485
Available for a Immediate Move - In .
Home features:
* Living room with a gas burning fireplace
* Laminate flooring through out
* Bedroom on main floor
* Eat in kitchen with all black appliances
* Washer and dryer hook ups
* Fenced in backyard with shed and deck and patio
* Central air & gas heat
* Driveway and 2 car garage
* Community playground
This one will not last to schedule a showing please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com for additional listings visit www.k2rental.com
Renters insurance is required !
PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!
Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.
School Assignments:
* Hopewell High
* Ranson Middle
* Elementary Hornets Nest