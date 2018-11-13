5305 Valcourt Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come take a look at this beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home with a 2 car garage!! This home is conveniently located minutes away from Northlake Mall, dining . close to I-77 and I-85,485



Available for a Immediate Move - In .



Home features:



* Living room with a gas burning fireplace

* Laminate flooring through out

* Bedroom on main floor

* Eat in kitchen with all black appliances

* Washer and dryer hook ups

* Fenced in backyard with shed and deck and patio

* Central air & gas heat

* Driveway and 2 car garage

* Community playground



This one will not last to schedule a showing please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com for additional listings visit www.k2rental.com



Renters insurance is required !



PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!



Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



School Assignments:

* Hopewell High

* Ranson Middle

* Elementary Hornets Nest