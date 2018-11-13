All apartments in Charlotte
5305 Valcourt Rd

5305 Valcourt Road · No Longer Available
Location

5305 Valcourt Road, Charlotte, NC 28216
Wedgewood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come take a look at this beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home with a 2 car garage!! This home is conveniently located minutes away from Northlake Mall, dining . close to I-77 and I-85,485

Available for a Immediate Move - In .

Home features:

* Living room with a gas burning fireplace
* Laminate flooring through out
* Bedroom on main floor
* Eat in kitchen with all black appliances
* Washer and dryer hook ups
* Fenced in backyard with shed and deck and patio
* Central air & gas heat
* Driveway and 2 car garage
* Community playground

This one will not last to schedule a showing please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com for additional listings visit www.k2rental.com

Renters insurance is required !

PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!

Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

School Assignments:
* Hopewell High
* Ranson Middle
* Elementary Hornets Nest

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5305 Valcourt Rd have any available units?
5305 Valcourt Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5305 Valcourt Rd have?
Some of 5305 Valcourt Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5305 Valcourt Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5305 Valcourt Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5305 Valcourt Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5305 Valcourt Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5305 Valcourt Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5305 Valcourt Rd offers parking.
Does 5305 Valcourt Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5305 Valcourt Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5305 Valcourt Rd have a pool?
No, 5305 Valcourt Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5305 Valcourt Rd have accessible units?
No, 5305 Valcourt Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5305 Valcourt Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5305 Valcourt Rd has units with dishwashers.

