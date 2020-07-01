525 South Church St

Amenities

DOWN FROM Sublet a gorgeous one bedroom at the luxurious Museum Tower - within walking distance to major banks in Uptown. This is a 29th floor apartment with breathtaking south views with plenty of sunlight all day long.

Available on March 27th. Lease goes through September 29th.

Museum tower has stunning amenities like a rooftop pool, top notch gym, 24hour concierge, etc.

The apartment comes fully furnished, however happy to leave it empty if you have furniture.

If you take on the lease until it ends I will give you for FREE the 49 inch flat screen TV and sofa. In addition, I can give you a DISCOUNT on the lease price if you stay until lease ends :)

Im relocating back to California so moving things back west doesnt make sense.

This is one of the best floor plans in the building, take advantage of this unique opportunity especially during the spring and summer season in the city!

Contact me for more info on setting a tour