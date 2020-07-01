All apartments in Charlotte
525 South Church St

525 S Church St · No Longer Available
Location

525 S Church St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Second Ward

Amenities

gym
pool
24hr concierge
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
pool
DOWN FROM Sublet a gorgeous one bedroom at the luxurious Museum Tower - within walking distance to major banks in Uptown. This is a 29th floor apartment with breathtaking south views with plenty of sunlight all day long.
Available on March 27th. Lease goes through September 29th.
Museum tower has stunning amenities like a rooftop pool, top notch gym, 24hour concierge, etc.
The apartment comes fully furnished, however happy to leave it empty if you have furniture.
If you take on the lease until it ends I will give you for FREE the 49 inch flat screen TV and sofa. In addition, I can give you a DISCOUNT on the lease price if you stay until lease ends :)
Im relocating back to California so moving things back west doesnt make sense.
This is one of the best floor plans in the building, take advantage of this unique opportunity especially during the spring and summer season in the city!
Contact me for more info on setting a tour

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 South Church St have any available units?
525 South Church St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 South Church St have?
Some of 525 South Church St's amenities include gym, pool, and 24hr concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 South Church St currently offering any rent specials?
525 South Church St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 South Church St pet-friendly?
No, 525 South Church St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 525 South Church St offer parking?
No, 525 South Church St does not offer parking.
Does 525 South Church St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 South Church St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 South Church St have a pool?
Yes, 525 South Church St has a pool.
Does 525 South Church St have accessible units?
No, 525 South Church St does not have accessible units.
Does 525 South Church St have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 South Church St does not have units with dishwashers.

