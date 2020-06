Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Lovely 4 bedroom home in Coventry Woods. Conveniently located near Independence for easy access to uptown. The home offers Large fenced in back yard with patio. In this location and neighborhood it will not last long.



For more information or to schedule a viewing please call Angel 786-683-4118.