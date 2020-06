Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Very nice 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath roomy home on cul-de-sac street. This newly updated home received a full paint and all new carpets. Gas burning fireplace in spacious family room, formal dining room and a large eat-in, fully equipped kitchen. Master suite w/walk-in closet and full private bath, loft are, and laundry room furnished with washer & dryer. New range and microwave. Huge fenced in yard. Quiet North Charlotte neighborhood, yet convenient to shopping, interstates, etc.