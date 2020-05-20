All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5213 Valley Stream Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5213 Valley Stream Road
Last updated March 3 2020 at 9:57 PM

5213 Valley Stream Road

5213 Valley Stream Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Madison Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5213 Valley Stream Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Madison Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
$950 Rent, $950 Deposit, $40 Application Fee (per adult)

Great location!! Close to South Park, Montford and Park Rd Shopping Center! Walking distance to Harris Teeter, restaurants, shops and new greenway. This cute duplex is in the Selwyn Park/Madison Park neighborhood and has 2 bedrooms, central air, gas heat, w/d connections, hardwood floors, newly renovated bathroom and kitchen with appliances. Can't beat this location!

Please call Simpson Properties to view (704)365-9222
NC Real Estate Broker

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5213 Valley Stream Road have any available units?
5213 Valley Stream Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5213 Valley Stream Road have?
Some of 5213 Valley Stream Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5213 Valley Stream Road currently offering any rent specials?
5213 Valley Stream Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5213 Valley Stream Road pet-friendly?
No, 5213 Valley Stream Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5213 Valley Stream Road offer parking?
No, 5213 Valley Stream Road does not offer parking.
Does 5213 Valley Stream Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5213 Valley Stream Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5213 Valley Stream Road have a pool?
No, 5213 Valley Stream Road does not have a pool.
Does 5213 Valley Stream Road have accessible units?
No, 5213 Valley Stream Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5213 Valley Stream Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5213 Valley Stream Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227
5115 Park Place
5115 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir
Charlotte, NC 28277
District South
12600 District S Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte