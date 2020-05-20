5213 Valley Stream Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

$950 Rent, $950 Deposit, $40 Application Fee (per adult)



Great location!! Close to South Park, Montford and Park Rd Shopping Center! Walking distance to Harris Teeter, restaurants, shops and new greenway. This cute duplex is in the Selwyn Park/Madison Park neighborhood and has 2 bedrooms, central air, gas heat, w/d connections, hardwood floors, newly renovated bathroom and kitchen with appliances. Can't beat this location!



Please call Simpson Properties to view (704)365-9222

NC Real Estate Broker