5200 Amity Springs Drive

A comfortable condo with a fabulous location!



Located in southeast Charlotte just off N Sharon Amity Rd, you will enjoy easy access to all that Charlotte has to offer, including excellent shopping, dining, entertainment, nightlife and recreation in both Uptown and South Charlotte.



This 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo offers 980 sq ft of living space. The floor plan includes a living room with a fireplace and a kitchen with a separate breakfast area. Sliding doors offer access to a rear covered patio overlooking a greenway.