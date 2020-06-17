All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5200 Amity Springs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5200 Amity Springs Drive
Last updated April 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

5200 Amity Springs Drive

5200 Amity Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
North Sharon Amity
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5200 Amity Springs Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
A comfortable condo with a fabulous location!

Located in southeast Charlotte just off N Sharon Amity Rd, you will enjoy easy access to all that Charlotte has to offer, including excellent shopping, dining, entertainment, nightlife and recreation in both Uptown and South Charlotte.

This 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo offers 980 sq ft of living space. The floor plan includes a living room with a fireplace and a kitchen with a separate breakfast area. Sliding doors offer access to a rear covered patio overlooking a greenway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5200 Amity Springs Drive have any available units?
5200 Amity Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5200 Amity Springs Drive have?
Some of 5200 Amity Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5200 Amity Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5200 Amity Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5200 Amity Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5200 Amity Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5200 Amity Springs Drive offer parking?
No, 5200 Amity Springs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5200 Amity Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5200 Amity Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5200 Amity Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 5200 Amity Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5200 Amity Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 5200 Amity Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5200 Amity Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5200 Amity Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Radbourne Lake Apartments
3209 Westbury Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road
Charlotte, NC 28278
The Crossing at Quail Hollow
8850 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Anson at the Lakes
8000 Waterford Lakes Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Verde at McCullough Station
8320 University Executive Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place
Charlotte, NC 28212

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte