Very spacious and well maintained townhome with attached garage in gated community. There is a 3rd "loft" bedroom on the 2nd floor. Vaulted ceilings in living room and master bedroom. Lease includes all appliances. Community has pool and club house and large green park. Home is located at the end of a culdesac street. Minutes from the airport, uptown Charlotte, I77 & South Park shopping/dining.