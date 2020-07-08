All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:06 PM

5146 Grapevine Drive

5146 Grapevine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5146 Grapevine Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217
Yorkmount

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Available soon is this beautiful 3-bedroom/1-bath home in a great location near S. Tryon and Tyvola. This home has been completely renovated throughout. The kitchen and bathroom have tile flooring, while the rest of the home has hardwoods. The kitchen is all new with white shaker style cabinets, quartz countertops and new appliances to be delivered shortly. The living room and kitchen have a lot of windows and natural light. The master bedroom is large and the guest bedrooms are a nice size with ample closet space. All of the windows and fixtures are new and the interior is painted in a neutral gray. The living room and all bedrooms have ceiling fans with light. Room for a stackable washer/dryer or a front loading stacked set only. This is a great house in a convenient location. Good credit with a minimum credit score of 650 required! No Section 8. Must also pass a criminal background check and have good rental history with no evictions. $50 application per person. Pets may be allowed with owner approval and a $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Renter's insurance is required. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. This home is available around May 16th for only $1295/month. Lease would need to start no later than June 1st. Security deposit of $1295 required. Call now to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5146 Grapevine Drive have any available units?
5146 Grapevine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5146 Grapevine Drive have?
Some of 5146 Grapevine Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5146 Grapevine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5146 Grapevine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5146 Grapevine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5146 Grapevine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5146 Grapevine Drive offer parking?
No, 5146 Grapevine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5146 Grapevine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5146 Grapevine Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5146 Grapevine Drive have a pool?
No, 5146 Grapevine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5146 Grapevine Drive have accessible units?
No, 5146 Grapevine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5146 Grapevine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5146 Grapevine Drive has units with dishwashers.

