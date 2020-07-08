5146 Grapevine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Available soon is this beautiful 3-bedroom/1-bath home in a great location near S. Tryon and Tyvola. This home has been completely renovated throughout. The kitchen and bathroom have tile flooring, while the rest of the home has hardwoods. The kitchen is all new with white shaker style cabinets, quartz countertops and new appliances to be delivered shortly. The living room and kitchen have a lot of windows and natural light. The master bedroom is large and the guest bedrooms are a nice size with ample closet space. All of the windows and fixtures are new and the interior is painted in a neutral gray. The living room and all bedrooms have ceiling fans with light. Room for a stackable washer/dryer or a front loading stacked set only. This is a great house in a convenient location. Good credit with a minimum credit score of 650 required! No Section 8. Must also pass a criminal background check and have good rental history with no evictions. $50 application per person. Pets may be allowed with owner approval and a $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Renter's insurance is required. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. This home is available around May 16th for only $1295/month. Lease would need to start no later than June 1st. Security deposit of $1295 required. Call now to schedule a showing.