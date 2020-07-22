All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5132 Elizabeth Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5132 Elizabeth Road
Last updated October 14 2019 at 7:19 AM

5132 Elizabeth Road

5132 Elizabeth Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

5132 Elizabeth Road, Charlotte, NC 28269
Derita - Statesville

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very well laid out and remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bath home with a one car garage in the Thompson Glen subdivision of Charlotte. Close to interstates, shopping and entertainment areas. This 2 story home has a huge living room with an open concept extending into the dining area and kitchen. The Master Bedroom and bath are upstairs as well as 2 spacious bedrooms that share a bathroom. The laundry closet is conveniently located upstairs as well. The home has an attached 1 car garage and a patio out back. House comes with a stove and refrigerator as well as a dishwasher. Application fees apply - $50 per resident adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5132 Elizabeth Road have any available units?
5132 Elizabeth Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5132 Elizabeth Road have?
Some of 5132 Elizabeth Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5132 Elizabeth Road currently offering any rent specials?
5132 Elizabeth Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5132 Elizabeth Road pet-friendly?
No, 5132 Elizabeth Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5132 Elizabeth Road offer parking?
Yes, 5132 Elizabeth Road offers parking.
Does 5132 Elizabeth Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5132 Elizabeth Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5132 Elizabeth Road have a pool?
No, 5132 Elizabeth Road does not have a pool.
Does 5132 Elizabeth Road have accessible units?
No, 5132 Elizabeth Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5132 Elizabeth Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5132 Elizabeth Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct
Charlotte, NC 28210
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place
Charlotte, NC 28212
Yards at NoDa
703 Rollerton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Park at Steele Creek
13301 Crescent Springs Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte