Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:05 AM

5125 Valley Stream Road

5125 Valley Stream Road · (704) 323-8367
Location

5125 Valley Stream Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Madison Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5125 · Avail. now

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Cozy duplex for rent in the Selwyn Park neighborhood near Park Road Shopping Center.

This duplex includes 2 Bathroom 1 Bathroom.

Kitchen with stove, a refrigerator, and washer/dryer hook ups.
No dishwasher or garbage disposal in the unit.

Bedrooms, Living/Dining Rooms have carpet. Tile floors in kitchen and bathroom.

Recently added new central heating and air system.

Off Street parking available, no garage.

Some pets are allowed with a non-refundable pet deposit. No fence on the property.
Tenants responsible for keeping the lawn mowed in a timely manner.

Rent is $1049/month.

Requiring 1 years lease and 1-1/2 months deposit.

Application fee $60.00

We check background, credit, employment and rental history. We require good credit.
This is NOT a Section 8 approved home.

Ready after June 12th.

Please reply to this ad for more information or call/text 704-323-8367. Please include your email address, full name, phone number and best time to reach you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5125 Valley Stream Road have any available units?
5125 Valley Stream Road has a unit available for $1,049 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5125 Valley Stream Road have?
Some of 5125 Valley Stream Road's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5125 Valley Stream Road currently offering any rent specials?
5125 Valley Stream Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5125 Valley Stream Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5125 Valley Stream Road is pet friendly.
Does 5125 Valley Stream Road offer parking?
Yes, 5125 Valley Stream Road does offer parking.
Does 5125 Valley Stream Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5125 Valley Stream Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5125 Valley Stream Road have a pool?
No, 5125 Valley Stream Road does not have a pool.
Does 5125 Valley Stream Road have accessible units?
No, 5125 Valley Stream Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5125 Valley Stream Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5125 Valley Stream Road does not have units with dishwashers.
