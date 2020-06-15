5125 Valley Stream Road

Amenities
Cozy duplex for rent in the Selwyn Park neighborhood near Park Road Shopping Center.
This duplex includes 2 Bathroom 1 Bathroom.
Kitchen with stove, a refrigerator, and washer/dryer hook ups.
No dishwasher or garbage disposal in the unit.
Bedrooms, Living/Dining Rooms have carpet. Tile floors in kitchen and bathroom.
Recently added new central heating and air system.
Off Street parking available, no garage.
Some pets are allowed with a non-refundable pet deposit. No fence on the property.
Tenants responsible for keeping the lawn mowed in a timely manner.
Rent is $1049/month.
Requiring 1 years lease and 1-1/2 months deposit.
Application fee $60.00
We check background, credit, employment and rental history. We require good credit.
This is NOT a Section 8 approved home.
Ready after June 12th.
Please reply to this ad for more information or call/text 704-323-8367. Please include your email address, full name, phone number and best time to reach you.