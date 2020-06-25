5121 Pansley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities

LUXURY TOWNHOME IN DESIRABLE, GATED, SOUTH CHARLOTTE COMMUNITY! Minutes from I-485, SouthPark, Ballantyne, and convenient to Uptown, shopping, restaurants, tons of nearby amenities! Home shows like new and is move-in ready! It features 3 beds/2.5 baths; including a beautiful master suite with tray ceiling, large walk-in closet, and an elegant, spacious master bath with dual vanities, granite counter-tops, garden tub, walk in shower, and separate water closet. Main level has an open floorplan perfect for entertaining; gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, double ovens, microwave. Beautifully landscaped fully enclosed backyard patio.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5121-pansley-dr-charlotte-nc-28226-usa/02293c43-5b8f-4f5c-958b-002d9ce59176



(RLNE4885420)