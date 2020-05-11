All apartments in Charlotte
5110 Pansley Drive
Last updated September 3 2019 at 6:39 AM

5110 Pansley Drive

5110 Pansley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5110 Pansley Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
Wessex Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
LUXURY TOWNHOME IN DESIRABLE, GATED, SOUTH CHARLOTTE COMMUNITY. Home shows like a model home and it is in move-in ready condition! It features 3 beds/2.5 baths, including a beautiful master suite with tray ceiling, large walk-in closet, and an elegant master bath with dual vanities, granite counter-tops, garden tub, walk in shower.
Main level has an open floorplan, perfect for entertaining. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, electric cooktop, double ovens, microwave. Beautifully landscaped fully enclosed backyard , Custom built back patio for enjoying evenings or entertaining. Minutes from I-485, SouthPark, Ballantyne, convenient to Uptown, shopping, restaurants, tons of nearby amenities! WATER AND LAWN CARE ARE INCLUDED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5110 Pansley Drive have any available units?
5110 Pansley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5110 Pansley Drive have?
Some of 5110 Pansley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5110 Pansley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5110 Pansley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5110 Pansley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5110 Pansley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5110 Pansley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5110 Pansley Drive offers parking.
Does 5110 Pansley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5110 Pansley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5110 Pansley Drive have a pool?
No, 5110 Pansley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5110 Pansley Drive have accessible units?
No, 5110 Pansley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5110 Pansley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5110 Pansley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
