5110 Pansley Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

LUXURY TOWNHOME IN DESIRABLE, GATED, SOUTH CHARLOTTE COMMUNITY. Home shows like a model home and it is in move-in ready condition! It features 3 beds/2.5 baths, including a beautiful master suite with tray ceiling, large walk-in closet, and an elegant master bath with dual vanities, granite counter-tops, garden tub, walk in shower.

Main level has an open floorplan, perfect for entertaining. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, electric cooktop, double ovens, microwave. Beautifully landscaped fully enclosed backyard , Custom built back patio for enjoying evenings or entertaining. Minutes from I-485, SouthPark, Ballantyne, convenient to Uptown, shopping, restaurants, tons of nearby amenities! WATER AND LAWN CARE ARE INCLUDED