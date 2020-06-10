511 E 34th Street #204

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

1 Bedroom in NoDa! - Prime NoDa location! Freshly interior paint and only 2 blocks from the 36th Street Light Rail station! Walk to NoDa's great shopping, dining, live music venues & bars/breweries plus ride the line rail soon to Uptown and the University. Features include 10' ceilings, pre-finished wood flooring, granite countertops and stainless appliances. Stackable W/D included, separate balcony, bright/open floorplan and located on the 2nd floor of a secured building with elevator.



(RLNE4035251)