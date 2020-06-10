All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

511 E 34th Street #204

511 East 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

511 East 34th Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
1 Bedroom in NoDa! - Prime NoDa location! Freshly interior paint and only 2 blocks from the 36th Street Light Rail station! Walk to NoDa's great shopping, dining, live music venues & bars/breweries plus ride the line rail soon to Uptown and the University. Features include 10' ceilings, pre-finished wood flooring, granite countertops and stainless appliances. Stackable W/D included, separate balcony, bright/open floorplan and located on the 2nd floor of a secured building with elevator.

(RLNE4035251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 E 34th Street #204 have any available units?
511 E 34th Street #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 E 34th Street #204 have?
Some of 511 E 34th Street #204's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 E 34th Street #204 currently offering any rent specials?
511 E 34th Street #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 E 34th Street #204 pet-friendly?
No, 511 E 34th Street #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 511 E 34th Street #204 offer parking?
No, 511 E 34th Street #204 does not offer parking.
Does 511 E 34th Street #204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 E 34th Street #204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 E 34th Street #204 have a pool?
No, 511 E 34th Street #204 does not have a pool.
Does 511 E 34th Street #204 have accessible units?
No, 511 E 34th Street #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 511 E 34th Street #204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 E 34th Street #204 does not have units with dishwashers.
